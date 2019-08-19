Oklahoma EMT shares story of survival after plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDELL, Okla. – An EMT and assistant fire chief is lucky to be alive following a plane crash, and he is now sharing his story.

“I’ve broken this foot, broken this foot twice actually,” Devin Humphrey told our News 4 crew. “I’ve shattered this femur.”

While EMT and Assistant Cordell Fire Chief Devin Humphrey spends a lot of time saving lives, he’s also been the one in need of saving a time or two.

“I have two screws in my knee, one that goes into my hip,” he said.

Humphrey’s been involved in several accidents on the ground, and recently he added one that started in the sky to the list.

“Made it through the test that morning, and I passed my private pilot check ride,” he said.

August 9 started out as an exciting day, but it took a terrifying turn in a matter of seconds.

“The drag and the crosswind component from that day, I think just a number of things, crosswind got the airplane and I didn't correct forward accordingly,” Humphrey said.

That caused the plane to flip and crash at the Cordell Municipal Airport.

Humphrey's coworkers had to rush in to save one of their own.

“I gotta brag on my EMS crew and fire for tackling such a task and getting me out of it alive. We hadn’t really, we had never trained on anything like this before,” he said.

That’s why Humphrey wants to take the horrible situation and turn it into something positive.

“There aren’t really, not many small aircraft rescue and firefighting courses out there. In fact, there are none that I’m aware,” he said.

Humphrey now plans to meet with other first responders in the area to discuss creating one.

Although he has a concussion, a broken rib and a bruised lung, Humphrey said he’s feeling blessed to be alive and is ready to get back in the air.

“You can ask anybody who knows me, flying is pretty much life. Anything before air and after is just waiting,” he said.