OU announces largest incoming class in university history

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma officially welcomed the largest incoming class in university history over the weekend.

On Sunday, Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. told the crowd of more than 4,500 incoming freshmen at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium they were the largest class in the history of the university.

OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. joins a record-setting freshman class on Owen Field for the Class of 2023 photo.
Photo courtesy: University of Oklahoma

According to the university, Class of 2023 will be one of OU’s most diverse with more than a third of students identifying as minorities.

Nearly a quarter of the freshman students are first-generation college students and there is also about a 25 percent increase in the number of students who obtained the Oklahoma Regents Scholarship.

And, nearly 300 incoming freshmen are part of OU’s Crimson Commitment, which provides tuition and fee support to qualifying students who receive Oklahoma’s Promise.

Classes begin at OU’s campus in Norman on Monday.

