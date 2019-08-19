OU’s organ technology, repair program to close by end of academic year

NORMAN, Okla. – The American Organ Institute at the University of Oklahoma will be closed by the end of this academic year despite efforts to keep it open by students and alumni.

Founded in 2006, AOI at OU is considered a one-of-a-kind organ music program with an emphasis on pipe organ construction and improvisation, along with organ performance.

Nolan Reilly, an AOI alumni, told the OU Daily, “The university told us we needed an $8.5 million endowment to keep the doors open in perpetuity. $5 million of that was supposed to come from (the Wyncote Foundation), and (the) university called them and told them that they were not able to contribute to the AOI because they had already made the decision to close.”

So far, $6.6 million has been raised to prevent the closure by supporters.

According to Reilly, three top officials with the university have been unwilling to meet with supporters of the institute.

