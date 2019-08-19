Police looking for man accused of shooting Taco Bell employee in NW Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a Taco Bell employee in northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

On Saturday, at around 1 a.m., police responded to the Taco Bell near NW 23rd and May in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital alert and talking.

According to a police report, the man told officers he was taking an order through the drive-thru when he heard multiple people yelling through the speaker, with one person who kept saying, “5 dollar.”

The vehicle pulled up to the window and a man in the backseat of the vehicle told the victim they were going to order at the window.

The employee refused and the driver pulled forward and parked in the drive-thru lane in front of the door.

The report states two males got out of the vehicle and tried going inside, but the door was locked.

That’s when the employee said he went out of the main entrance and one of the suspects started shouting “neighborhood,” and both males had pistols.

The employee said he turned to go back inside when he saw the guns, but heard a “bang” and realized he had been shot.

Police say the shooter was a black male with dreads and the vehicle, which had three other people inside, left the scene going south on May.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.