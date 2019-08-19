Russell Westbrook releases t-shirt collection honoring Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook is honoring the state he says he has zero regrets in!

On Monday, Westbrook launched the “Zero Regrets” collection under his clothing line, Honor The Gift.

“Together we built 11 years of dedication, self belief, growth, gratitude, and family. I have Zero Regrets. Thank you Oklahoma,” reads a statement on the collection’s website.

The collection currently features two t-shirts; one in tie-dye and the other in white with “Zero Regrets” on the front.

Westbrook begins a new era in his career with the Houston Rockets after 11 seasons with the Thunder, and rejoins former Thunder teammate James Harden.