Sooner Schooner named ‘greatest tradition in college football’

NORMAN, Okla. – While Oklahoma football fans are already gearing up for the start of the football season, Sooner fans have another recognition to add to their list.

Sports Illustrated just released its list of the ‘Greatest Traditions in College Football’ from across the country.

The University of Oklahoma’s tradition of starting each game and celebrating every score with the Sooner Schooner earned the top spot on the list.

“Just before every game, two horses named Boomer and Sooner (because, of course) lead the trusty old Studebaker Conestoga wagon on the field. OU gets its nickname from those who snuck into the Oklahoma territory before they were actually allowed, hence ‘sooners,’ and the RUF/NEKS, Oklahoma’s all-male spirit squad, have ridden the Schooner for 45 years,” the article states.

The Sooners kick off the 2019 football season on Sunday, Sept. 1 at home against Houston. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

