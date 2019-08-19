× Sooners Name Jalen Hurts Starting QB

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley officially named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback on Monday.

Hurts is a graduate transfer from Alabama, who helped the Crimson Tide to three national championship games, and was the starting quarterback when the Tide won the title in 2017.

Alabama was 41-3 in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa and was 26-2 as a starter.

Hurts was expected to be the starter when he first announced he was transferring to OU in January.

Riley is expected to discuss Hurts’ starting role with the media on Tuesday.

The Sooners open the season September 1 at home vs. Houston at 6:30 pm.