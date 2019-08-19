Sooners Start Season 4th in AP Poll
Oklahoma’s football team is ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday.
It’s the 17th time in the last 19 seasons OU has been ranked in the preseason AP top 10.
It’s the 20th straight season the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason AP poll, the second longest current streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 31.
Oklahoma has been ranked 61 times in the preseason poll, second most behind Ohio State’s 66, and the Sooners average preseason rank of 6.6 is the best in the nation.
The Sooners are also fourth in the preseason coaches poll.
Oklahoma State received votes and is the equivalent of tied for 42nd in the poll with West Virginia.
Here is the complete poll:
|RANK
|NAME
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson
|–
|1540
|2
|Alabama
|–
|1496
|3
|Georgia
|–
|1403
|4
|Oklahoma
|–
|1331
|5
|Ohio State
|–
|1261
|6
|LSU
|–
|1199
|7
|Michigan
|–
|1164
|8
|Florida
|–
|1054
|9
|Notre Dame
|–
|1044
|10
|Texas
|–
|1005
|11
|Oregon
|–
|860
|12
|Texas A&M
|–
|852
|13
|Washington
|–
|786
|14
|Utah
|–
|772
|15
|Penn State
|–
|651
|16
|Auburn
|–
|578
|17
|UCF
|–
|410
|18
|Michigan State
|–
|377
|19
|Wisconsin
|–
|370
|20
|Iowa
|–
|330
|21
|Iowa State
|–
|302
|22
|Syracuse
|–
|209
|23
|Washington State
|–
|200
|24
|Nebraska
|–
|154
|25
|Stanford
|–
|141