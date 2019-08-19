× Sooners Start Season 4th in AP Poll

Oklahoma’s football team is ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday.

It’s the 17th time in the last 19 seasons OU has been ranked in the preseason AP top 10.

It’s the 20th straight season the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason AP poll, the second longest current streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 31.

Oklahoma has been ranked 61 times in the preseason poll, second most behind Ohio State’s 66, and the Sooners average preseason rank of 6.6 is the best in the nation.

The Sooners are also fourth in the preseason coaches poll.

Oklahoma State received votes and is the equivalent of tied for 42nd in the poll with West Virginia.

Here is the complete poll:

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson – 1540 2 Alabama – 1496 3 Georgia – 1403 4 Oklahoma – 1331 5 Ohio State – 1261 6 LSU – 1199 7 Michigan – 1164 8 Florida – 1054 9 Notre Dame – 1044 10 Texas – 1005 11 Oregon – 860 12 Texas A&M – 852 13 Washington – 786 14 Utah – 772 15 Penn State – 651 16 Auburn – 578 17 UCF – 410 18 Michigan State – 377 19 Wisconsin – 370 20 Iowa – 330 21 Iowa State – 302 22 Syracuse – 209 23 Washington State – 200 24 Nebraska – 154 25 Stanford – 141

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 117; Army 94; Mississippi State 97; Miami 70; Northwestern 63; TCU 57; Virginia 44; Boise State 38; Cincinnati 16; South Carolina 15; Virginia Tech 12; Fresno State 8; Utah State 8; Minnesota 7; Memphis 6; Appalachian State 5; West Virginia 3; Oklahoma State 3; Arizona State 3; Arizona 1; Southern California 1.