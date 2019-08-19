Sooners Start Season 4th in AP Poll

OU football team

Oklahoma’s football team is ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday.

It’s the 17th time in the last 19 seasons OU has been ranked in the preseason AP top 10.

It’s the 20th straight season the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason AP poll, the second longest current streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 31.

Oklahoma has been ranked 61 times in the preseason poll, second most behind Ohio State’s 66, and the Sooners average preseason rank of 6.6 is the best in the nation.

The Sooners are also fourth in the preseason coaches poll.

Oklahoma State received votes and is the equivalent of tied for 42nd in the poll with West Virginia.

Here is the complete poll:

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Clemson 1540
2 Alabama 1496
3 Georgia 1403
4 Oklahoma 1331
5 Ohio State 1261
6 LSU 1199
7 Michigan 1164
8 Florida 1054
9 Notre Dame 1044
10 Texas 1005
11 Oregon 860
12 Texas A&M 852
13 Washington 786
14 Utah 772
15 Penn State 651
16 Auburn 578
17 UCF 410
18 Michigan State 377
19 Wisconsin 370
20 Iowa 330
21 Iowa State 302
22 Syracuse 209
23 Washington State 200
24 Nebraska 154
25 Stanford 141
