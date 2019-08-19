Testimony coming to close in murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Another full day of testimony is complete.

The defense and state digging more into Nathan Leforce's past drug use and how it plays into the shooting death of Logan County Deputy David Wade.

The first to testify was Latoria Gardner, a woman who accused Leforce of kidnapping her back in 2015. She testified about being around Leforce at times that he was high on methamphetamine.

Gardner talked about how Leforce would become paranoid while on meth, saying things like "Everybody is out there and they're going to get me." She testified that Leforce would talk to people who weren't there. She said she had a possible overdose and couldn't control her limbs one night, when she was with Leforce.

Gardner said, when they got to Leforce's house in Perry, one of Leforce's children was there and said Leforce wanted to keep her from his children because of the pair's drug use. That's when she said he dragged her into his house by the arm and told her to not leave his room and told her that she needed to sleep. She said, at points, she thought he was going to "rape her and possible kill her."

Gardner said she slept for over a day and, when she woke up, she went to find her phone, which was on the table next to Leforce who was sleeping on the couch. She testified, at that point, she texted her roommate "Will you please come and get me, I think he might kill me." Her roommate called Perry Police. She testified, later, she realized she didn't want to testify against Leforce for the kidnapping charge and said she dramatized her emotions when speaking with police that night.

Gardner dropped the charges in 2016 and said she's been sober for a while now.

Later on, officials testified about a traffic stop in Perry. They stopped Leforce later on in 2016 but couldn't testify the exact reason he was pulled over.

While having a conversation with him, officials said he made comments about "a shootout" the next time he was stopped by police. He also made comments about "being tired of being messed with by police."

One agent was so concerned he said he called each surrounding agency that day to warn them about Leforce.

A lab official with Mercy Hospital testified there was meth in Leforce's system on the day of the shooting.

Lastly, a doctor testified, who said he's worked with addiction patients for 30 years now. He said Leforce suffered a "major substance abuse disorder" and said Leforce could have been psychotic at the time of the shooting.

The state argued the doctor only based his results on a 35-minute interview with Leforce, which happened this year after Leforce found out the state was seeking the death penalty.

The doctor reminded he is not a psychiatrist but he is an expert with addiction patients. He said he also studied the body camera video and documents given to him by the defense attorneys. He spoke about the details of psychosis and how meth can affect someone's long term memory commenting that "meth can be a worse drug than opioids." He also spoke about the effects of "shooting meth" rather than "smoking meth" and how it can make a person more intense/drastic.

The defense has one more witness to call to the stand.