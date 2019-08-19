Tethering of dogs, cats to become illegal in Norman in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is taking a stand against leaving dogs and cats tied up or tethered alone.

Starting September 1, they will be issuing tickets in particular cases where they feel the pet or public is in danger.

Norman police said it wasn't triggered by a specific incident or uptick in incidents.

They said they're mostly trying to educate the public on the potential consequences of the practice.

"The intent is just to make sure that animals are as safe as they possibly can be," said Capt. Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department.

Barbour said their city is working to keep both people and animals safe.

Just last week - a prime example of the dangers of tethering on display in Geary, Oklahoma.

A bounty hunter group called Pursuit Team OKC found a dog tethered by a chain. His injuries were so bad ta his chain had to be surgically removed.

Meanwhile, in Norman, they're asking residents to report their concerns.

"A lot of people, they mean well and they do the best they can, but they don't understand the dangers that go along with it, especially when we're dealing with certain weather conditions," Barbour said.

Barbour said, if a dog is tethered while you're home supervising them, that's okay.

If not, depending on the particular details of the case, you could get a ticket or just a warning.

"Most people are very open to that," Barbour said. "Provide to them a little education to them, and explain to them what the danger could be and why it's that way. People will usually by far comply and listen to you that way."

It will be enforced through the city like a speeding ticket, but there will be some exemptions.

See the ordinance below: