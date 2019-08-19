× Trans-Siberian Orchestra set to perform in Tulsa this winter

TULSA, Okla. – A multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group is set to perform in Tulsa this winter!

The BOK Center announced on Monday that Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its Winter Tour 2019 back to Tulsa.

The show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” will have all-new staging and effects.

It is set for December 20 at 8 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $40.50.

