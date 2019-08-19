NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong, David Z, Joel Hoekstra and members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra set to perform in Tulsa this winter
TULSA, Okla. – A multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group is set to perform in Tulsa this winter!
The BOK Center announced on Monday that Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its Winter Tour 2019 back to Tulsa.
The show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” will have all-new staging and effects.
It is set for December 20 at 8 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Tickets go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $40.50.