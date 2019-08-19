Woman charged with manslaughter after deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is behind bars after turning herself over to police months after a deadly accident.

On April 20, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to an accident near S.E. 74th and Westminster Rd.

Investigators determined that Sheena Clemons was heading west on S.E. 74th and failed to stop at a stop sign. As Clemons’ vehicle entered the intersection, she was hit by another vehicle that had right of way.

According to the accident report, Clemons’ vehicle was hit from behind and left the roadway. As it left the pavement, the car rolled and ejected one passenger.

Sadly, the passenger that was thrown from the vehicle died at the scene.

Almost four months after the crash, police say Clemons arrived at the Oklahoma City Police Department to turn herself in on a felony warrant for manslaughter.

According to online court records, Clemons has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, causing an accident while driving without a valid driver’s license, causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury while driving under the influence and child endangerment.