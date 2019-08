× Woman hit by vehicle in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been hit by a vehicle in the northwest side.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near NW 23rd Street and Ann Arbor.

Officials said the woman was using a walker to cross the street. She has been taken to a hospital.

Traffic was being diverted in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.