Woman may have died after walking away from nursing home

CORDELL, Okla. - The relentless heat may be to blame for the death of an elderly nursing home resident.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, people were notified of the missing resident at the Cordell Christian Home.

Moments later, the woman was found dead in a back alley.

Officials are remaining tight-lipped at the moment. They won’t release how or when the woman went missing from the Cordell Christian Home. It is also unclear if she was ever reported missing.

Carl Ramsey’s wife found the woman’s body in a back alley, less than a half mile away from the Cordell Christian Home. They learned of the missing woman only when they went to go pick up their mother, who is a resident, for a doctor’s appointment. His wife went to go search for the missing woman and, a few minutes later, “she is on the phone with 911 and she is screaming, Carl, she is not breathing.”

Police are not commenting on who the lady is, how she died and if the dangerous heat played a role in her death.

News 4 contacted Cordell Christian Home about the death, and a spokesperson would not confirm with us what happened. They said they will not be releasing any information to the media.

The Ramseys told News 4 that Cordell Christian Home has not sent out any official statement to the family of residents, letting them know what happened.

News 4 uncovered the nursing home received $17,00 in federal fines in 2017. We are still working to figure out why.

Late Monday night, they released the following statement:

"The staff at Cordell Christian Home is dedicated to providing the highest standards of care to our residents and meeting the needs of each and every resident. The safety and well-being of our residents is of the utmost importance and is and always will be our first and primary priority. There are no words to effectively express our sorrow over the events that transpired today. Our collective hearts are grieving and our prayers are with the family."

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.