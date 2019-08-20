Adorable: Oklahoma City firefighters respond to Oklahoma Humane Society

OKLAHOMA CITY – An odor of chlorine brought firefighters and Hazmat crews to the Oklahoma Humane Society on Tuesday morning.

While it was being checked out, employees evacuated the animals from the building.

As it turns out, officials say it wasn’t chlorine but a small amount of spilled formaldehyde.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The spill was quickly cleaned up and while the building was being aired out, firefighters took the opportunity to get in a few cuddles with the kittens.