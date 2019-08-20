Approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine seized during Oklahoma traffic stop

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. – Two people were arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Drumright police made a traffic stop and found approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Drumright Police Department, two residents of Oilton, Oklahoma, were arrested and charged with trafficking CDS among other charges.

Police say in a separate case later that night, Drumright police served a narcotics search warrant at a home in which one female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS, as well as other charges.