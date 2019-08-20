Car lodged underneath Oklahoma school bus following crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days after students headed back to class, authorities were called to an accident involving a school bus.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a school bus near S.W. 51st and Walker Ave.

Initial reports indicated that a car hit the bus and became stuck underneath it.

Officials say the driver the car was injured in the accident and was transported to a local hospital.

Fortunately, no children on the bus were injured in the crash.

Oklahoma City Public Schools had to send another bus to the scene to pick up the kids and take them home.