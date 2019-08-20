Caught on Camera: Man leaves threatening letter and spits on Deer Creek door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER CREEK, Okla. - A metro homeowner was shocked to watch her doorbell video of a stranger come up to her door and leave a threatening letter, and police say this is not the first time the suspect has done this.

"I was absolutely horrified at what I saw. He is obviously unhinged," said Lori Eden.

Eden says a man came up to her Deer Creek home on Tuesday morning. Caught on camera, you see him pull on her front door, folds up a piece of paper and put it in the door handle.

"He spit all over our glass door and as he was walking down the sidewalk he forcibly kicked a sign that we have in our flower bed," said Eden.

Then Lori Eden went out to get the note.

"[I] opened the letter and was even more horrified. Just absolutely paralyzed with fear," Eden told News 4.

Handwritten in red, the note makes multiple mentions of rape.

"A note to you, you f-ing rapist.."

" I sentence you to burn in hell for all of eternity..."

"My angels will rape you harder than you ever thought imaginable..."

"I am the Lord your God, I know your sins, you f-ing rapist. You are so f-ed.."

From cameras at the front of the edition, Lori says the man was likely in the neighborhood for twenty minutes, driving a gold Ford pickup with Tennessee plates.

"I have not ever seen this individual in my life," said Eden.

Lori says she has lived in the addition 17-plus years and nothing like this has happened before.

"We don`t have crime like this in our community."

The home is close to an elementary school and Lori says there were children all over her neighborhood at the time of the incident.

"We are not going to stand for it and we want answers. For someone to be so brazen as to enter the community, then enter our property, coming all the way up to the door and jerking on the door and leaving an explicit note like that, is chilling. I'm certainly thinking about it tonight," said Eden

Lori says officials actually took saliva samples from that front door.

Officials also tell Lori that the man has been leaving notes on other doors here in Oklahoma all the way to Tennesse.

She estimates the man to be 6' 2" or 6' 3". Authorities consider him dangerous and ask the public to not approach the man, but to call 911.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Oklahoma City Police.