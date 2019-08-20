Concerts announced for Scissortail Park grand opening weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of visitors are expected for the grand opening weekend of Scissortail Park and organizers say there will be an array of musical entertainment for guests to enjoy.

The fun kicks off on Friday, Sept. 27 with a free concert by Kings of Leon.

If you can’t make it out on Friday, you still have a chance to enjoy incredible music on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Billy Jones Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage on the northeast side of the park. The Billy Jones Band was influenced by blues musicians and boasts a repertoire that encompasses a number of musical styles.

At 9:30 p.m., Markus James and the Wassonrai will bring their upbeat blend of African and American Delta music to Scissortail Park. Their music is part of a genre called desert blues that is practiced by nomadic groups of the Sahara.

“We are thrilled to bring such a wide range of musical styles to enjoy during Grand Opening Weekend at Scissortail Park,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO and president of Scissortail Park Foundation. “I would greatly encourage the public to attend and enjoy the straight ahead blues of Billy Jones and introduce yourself to the unique and mesmerizing sound of Markus James and the Wassronrai. You will be fascinated by the music and its transcendent quality to speak to everyone.”

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will close out the festivities on Sunday night featuring music inspired by nature.

All concerts are free and open to the public.