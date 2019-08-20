El Reno man accused in death of El Reno child left in hot car pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - A man accused of leaving his 3-year-old child to die in a hot car pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday.

Adam Kolar was charged after his son, Ryker, was pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the hospital August 2, 2018.

After his arraignment, Kolar was silent and stone-faced as he left the courtroom, not answering any of News 4's questions.

"What the state is going to have to prove is that the defendant committed the act of child neglect, and the child died as a result of the defendant's actions," said legal expert Ed Blau.

According to court documents, on the day Ryker died, Kolar was allegedly napping in his home when a friend came over. The two discovered the child in a red Toyota pickup truck in the driveway.

Ryker was unresponsive and covered in blood from his nose and mouth. His body temperature was 105.9 degrees. Investigators later determined the boy had allegedly been left in the truck for about six hours.

Police said Kolar appeared to be intoxicated.

"Based on the information that the police provided is that he was drinking and possibly passed out," Blau said. "That would seem to fit the elements of child neglect."

At the arraignment, Kolar pleaded not guilty, but if a jury disagrees, he could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.

"Anytime there's the death of a child, a jury is going to treat that very harshly if they find the defendant guilty," Blau said,

"so obviously that's going to be a consideration for the defense in making their decision as to whether or not to advise their client to enter a plea of guilty or go to trial."

The trial is scheduled to begin January 6, 2020.