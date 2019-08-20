Fire officials investigating suspicious package found in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found on the city’s southwest side.

Fire crews, a hazmat team and the bomb squad responded to the area near SW 89th and Walker before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials tell News 4 an envelope with an unknown substance was found in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

