× Judge denies suspended sheriff’s motion to delay trial

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. – As county commissioners are working to have an Oklahoma sheriff removed from office, the sheriff is fighting to delay the case.

Earlier this year, Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson was accused of neglecting his duties and was allegedly reckless in performing or failing to perform his duties.

As a result, the Cotton County Commissioners are seeking to remove Simpson from office.

According to the petition for removal, county commissioners claim that Simpson neglected duties like filing paperwork, failing to make reports of domestic violence calls, and failing to properly train his employees.

Simpson’s attorney says he denies the accusations against him. Simpson has requested a jury trial, which is currently set for October.

In the meantime, Simpson filed a request to have his legal fees be paid, sought to have the district attorney’s office removed from the case and to delay the trial.

According to court documents, the judge denied the requests. The judge says taxpayers are currently paying two sheriffs and it is not in the interest of justice or taxpayers to delay the trial.