Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday afternoon Jalen Hurts won a tightly contested battle for the starting quarterback spot.

Riley says it was the closest race for a starting quarterback spot he's dealt with since coming to OU in 2015.

Hurts is a graduate transfer from Alabama who beat out Tanner Mordecai for the job.

Incoming freshman Spencer Rattler is third string behind Hurts and Mordecai.

OU opens the season September 1 at home against Houston.