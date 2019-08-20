Man reportedly attacked after confronting woman over cell phone use during movie at Broken Arrow theater 

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Broken Arrow police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted when he confronted a woman about her cell phone use during a movie.

On July 23, a man was seeing a movie at a theater in Broken Arrow when he saw a woman nearby using her cell phone.

According to FOX 23, the man confronted the woman after the movie and told her to not use a phone during a movie, saying it was rude.

The woman, who was with another woman, started arguing with the man.

Police say the man ran to the bathroom and one of the women followed him, pulling his hair.

That’s when the man ran outside and the woman reportedly pulled the man’s hair again.

Broken Arrow police are looking for both women in connection to the incident.

