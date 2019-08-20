× Native American women form organization to help children in need

NORMAN, Okla. – A new nonprofit organization is working to help Native American and indigenous children in need.

A multi-generational group of Native American women launched ‘The Auntie Project: Native Women of Service.’

The organization’s goal is to help Native American and indigenous children in need. Its first initiative is to send food to children detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Auntie Project developed a partnership with the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank, who will use their network in Texas to ensure the food reaches migrant children.

“As Aunties, we understand migrant children at the border as our indigenous kin and have an obligation to help them,” Francene Monenerkit said.

A kickoff fundraiser, #4THEKIDS Family Festival, is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Main Street Event Center in Norman.