New pizza restaurant set to open in Norman next month

NORMAN, Okla. – As students begin to flood the University of Oklahoma campus, there will be a new place for them to grab a quick bite to eat.

On Tuesday, Hal Smith Restaurants announced that it was opening its newest restaurant concept, Notorious P.I.E. in Norman next month.

The Notorious P.I.E. will be a pizzeria where students and residents can go to grab a quick slice and a cold drink.

“We think Notorious will be the perfect place for people to stop by for a slice or two, or meet up with friends and family to split an entire pie and enjoy a few drinks,” says Nortorious P.I.E.’s general manager, James Clifford.

The restaurant will seat 85 people inside and another 60 outside on its covered patio and lounge area. The menu will feature several different pizzas available by the slice ranging from $3 to $4 or a full 18-inch pizza. If you’re not craving pizza, organizers say there will be carefully crafted sandwiches and salads.

The menu will also feature local beers, wines and creative cocktails.

The restaurant is set to open at 305 E. Main St. on Sept. 10.