Okfuskee County added to disaster declaration for April storms

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – An county in eastern Oklahoma has been approved for public assistance following severe weather this spring.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state’s request for public assistance for Okfuskee County after it was impacted by severe weather April 30 and May 1.

Under the approval, federal funding is now available in Okfuskee County to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives, and the state with infrastructure repairs and eligible costs associated with responding to the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

The following counties were previously approved for public assistance:

Alfalfa

Atoka

Bryan

Coal

Craig

Kay

Lincoln

Love

Major

Noble

Nowata

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Pushmataha

Stephens

Tillman

According to Gov. Stitt’s office, damage estimates show severe weather caused more than $7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.