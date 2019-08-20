Oklahoma City police looking for pair accused of stealing from metro mall with help of children 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man and woman accused of stealing from a store at a metro mall with the help of children.

On August 13, just before 12:30 p.m., police responded to a sunglasses store at Penn Square Mall and spoke to an employee who said four people entered the store the previous day at around 8 p.m.

The employee says the two adults and two juveniles were in the store for about 20 minutes.

According to a police report, the employee told officers one of the adults “appeared to use the kids as pawns and told them to pick out the sunglasses they wanted,” allegedly using them to steal the sunglasses.

The second adult, a woman wearing an animal print shower cap, then reportedly took a pair of sunglasses as well.

Oklahoma City police say investigators believe the pair of suspects were also involved in a gift card scam a few weeks ago.

The woman in the video is also wearing the same animal print cap on her head.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. or submit a tip online here.