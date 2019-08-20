× Oklahoma City restaurant earns prestigious ranking

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking to experience fine dining, experts say you won’t have to go very far.

Vast has earned an AAA Four Diamond designation.

Officials say this is the first time the restaurant with views across Oklahoma City has earned the prestigious ranking, and it is the only restaurant to do so in Oklahoma City.

“Just 656 restaurants throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean hold the AAA Four Diamond Rating. That’s just two percent of the nearly 32,000 restaurants inspected by AAA annually,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma public affairs manager.

Restaurants that receive the AAA Four Diamond designation offer a fine-dining experience and attentive service.

“To uphold the exceptional standards required to attain this rating is an outstanding achievement,” Gamble said. “AAA Four Diamond restaurants go above and beyond, delivering memorable dining experiences.”

Vast is located on the 49th and 50th floors of the Devon Tower and specializes in fresh fare and exquisite dining options.

“We are honored to have received this recognition,” said Kurt Fleischfresser, director of operations. “Since taking over operations at Vast, our goal was to become a AAA Four Diamond restaurant. It takes hard work and dedication from our staff, and we couldn’t be more proud of our team. We are here for Oklahoma City, and we want everyone to come experience and see our great city.”