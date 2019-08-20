Oklahoma couple in tailspin after popular skydiving business folds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Carly Benson has freefalling out of a plane on her bucket list.

“I was really excited,” she said.

Last year, she surprised fiance, Eric, with an epic birthday present: his and her tandem jumps from Scissortail Skydiving.

Eric's a military man and can be deployed anytime, so the gift certificates gave the lovebirds a year to schedule their big leap of faith.

Carly recalled, “I was really excited, 'cause I'm getting him a birthday present that both of us get to enjoy, so I was good with it.”

Except they never took flight, because the company went out of business before they could get something on the books.

Former owner Ben Crooch is a thrill seeker with thousands of jumps under his belt.

Last year he invited a crew from the Oklahoma Tourism Department’s, “Discover Oklahoma” to go skydiving with him.

At the time, the company was operating in Shawnee before moving to Purcell, but earlier this year, Crooch pulled the plug for good.

“We have never talked,” Carly told News 4. “We have never gotten anything back from emails, calls, anything.”

We got the 23-year skydiving veteran on the phone.

He told us he'd be happy to refund Carly, assuming the gift certificates weren't expired prior to them going out of business.

Later on, Crooch changed his mind.

In his only email response to the In Your Corner team, he said nothing about a refund, saying "Due to a letter we received a few weeks ago regarding Ms. Benson, we are not currently able to respond."

We assume Crooch is referring to a complaint Carly filed with the Better Business Bureau, that's he's still never responded to.

With the refund now in jeopardy, the In Your Corner team took flight with plan B, reaching out to Andy Beck, owner of Oklahoma Skydiving Center, the oldest skydiving school in Oklahoma.

He wants to get Carly and Eric harnessed up, and in the air soon.

“He's going to be excited,” Carly added. “Awesome.”

At the moment, Eric's on deployment, undergoing intensive training.

Once he completes the training, he and Carly will get their chance to leap out of a plane, together, once and for all.

Crooch is still ignoring our texts, emails, and voicemails.