Oklahoma father charged in son’s hot car death set for arraignment

EL RENO, Okla. – A father who has been charged in connection with the death of his son is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

In August of 2018, officials with the El Reno Police Department say they received a 911 call about an unconscious child in a vehicle. Witnesses told police that a child was in a locked pickup truck and that he was still sitting in a child safety seat in the backseat.

When officers arrived, they found 3-year-old Ryker and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

A probable cause affidavit says that Ryker had a body temperature of 105.9 when he arrived at the hospital. He was also “covered in blood from his mouth and nose.”

According to a release from the El Reno Police Department, Ryker's father, Adam Kolar, “exhibited signs of being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.”

The affidavit said he had “thick, slurred speech, the smell of alcohol about him, and even though Adam had some college, he was not able to recite his ABC’s despite multiple attempts.”

Kolar was arrested and has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

According to online court records, Kolar's attorneys asked for his bond to be reduced but a judge denied that request.

Court records also indicate that Kolar's attorneys plan to challenge the probable cause filing in the case.

Kolar's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Canadian County Courthouse.