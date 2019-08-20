Oklahoma teen accused of murder, burglary to be tried as adult

Posted 10:12 am, August 20, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY —A teenager who is accused of killing a man during a burglary earlier this year will be tried as an adult in the case.

In February, police were called to a home near I-240 and S. May for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old George Olinger dead inside a home.

According to police, Olinger had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

Following an investigation, Oklahoma City police arrested three teenagers in connection to the murder.

Authorities arrested 14-year-old Christopher Guidry, 15-year-old Alexander Rodas and 17-year-old Koby Leblanc in connection to the crime. Investigators say they were able to tie them to the crime after they found a person who purchased a rifle from the teens.

“The witness stated the defendant confessed to him about committing a burglary and killing the homeowner,” an affidavit obtained by News 4 states.

Guidry, Rodas and Leblanc have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Officials say a judge decided that Guidry should be tried as an adult after considering testimony, a psychological evaluation and certification study.

The judge wrote that he believed Guidry would be able to complete a plan of rehabilitation but only if he was sentenced as an adult.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.