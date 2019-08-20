Oklahoma teen accused of murder, burglary to be tried as adult

OKLAHOMA CITY —A teenager who is accused of killing a man during a burglary earlier this year will be tried as an adult in the case.

In February, police were called to a home near I-240 and S. May for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old George Olinger dead inside a home.

According to police, Olinger had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

Following an investigation, Oklahoma City police arrested three teenagers in connection to the murder.

Authorities arrested 14-year-old Christopher Guidry, 15-year-old Alexander Rodas and 17-year-old Koby Leblanc in connection to the crime. Investigators say they were able to tie them to the crime after they found a person who purchased a rifle from the teens.

“The witness stated the defendant confessed to him about committing a burglary and killing the homeowner,” an affidavit obtained by News 4 states.

Guidry, Rodas and Leblanc have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Officials say a judge decided that Guidry should be tried as an adult after considering testimony, a psychological evaluation and certification study.

The judge wrote that he believed Guidry would be able to complete a plan of rehabilitation but only if he was sentenced as an adult.