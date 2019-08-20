Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in eastern Oklahoma is warning residents of a scam involving their department.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the county are receiving calls from a caller-ID number that says “Okmulgee County Sheriff.”

The sheriff’s office says the caller will attempt to get credit card information or have residents put money on a Green DOT card.

Officials say the sheriff’s office “does NOT do this.”

They advise residents to not give away any personal information over the phone, saying this is a scam.


If you have any doubts after receiving a call, you can call the sheriff’s office at (918) 756-4311.

