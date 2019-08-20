OSBI seeking public’s help in identifying murder victim

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying a murder victim.

On August 19, a body was found in a ditch near 4430 Road and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line in Craig County.

According to the OSBI, they are working to identify the unknown male, along with the medical examiner.

OSBI officials did not release any other details.

If you have any information about the incident, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.