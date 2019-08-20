Police search for suspects in burglaries involving children, designer sunglasses and a leopard shower cap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police believe that two suspects used children to help them steal designer sunglasses, but it's another fashion choice they say could tie them to another crime.

"The suspects match the description down to the shower cap," said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It's a story involving two burglaries and one leopard shower cap.

In surveillance photos from the Sunglass Hut at Penn Square Mall, you can see a man and a woman in the store with two children.

"The employee said that it appears they used the two young juveniles as a pawn in this scheme," Morgan said.

The employee told authorities that one adult told the kids to pick out sunglasses they wanted. Meanwhile, another allegedly took a pair without paying for them.

It's a scheme, police say, that ended with $1,000 in merchandise, including designer sunglasses from brands like Versace and Miu Miu, missing.

After police posted these surveillance photos, they received a message from an eagle-eyed social media user.

"A citizen pointed out to us it appears these same suspects are responsible for a larceny that we put out last week. This was a larceny of a gift card at a local store," said Morgan.

Surveillance video from a Dollar General store, located on S.W. 59th, featured two people police want to talk to in connection to an alleged gift card theft.

Authorities say they believe these are the same people caught on surveillance video at both locations.

"Now the worst part of this whole larceny, besides the fact that they stole merchandise from a business, is the fact that they appeared to use two small children as a ploy to steal these sunglasses," Morgan said.

The kids appear to be between eight and 10-years-old.

Depending on the circumstances, police say investigators will have to review the case to decide if any charges will be presented to them as well.

If you recognize anyone in the videos, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.