Lockdown at Stillwater elementary school lifted after parent gained “unauthorized access” into building 

STILLWATER, Okla. – Several schools in Stillwater are returning to normal operations after being placed on lockdown and lockout.

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Stillwater Public Schools announced that Skyline Elementary was on lockdown due to a “situation.” The junior high and middle schools were placed on lockout.

Stillwater police responded to the scene to investigate.

According to Stillwater Public Schools, a parent gained unauthorized access to the elementary school and the school was placed on lockdown.

School officials say the parent left the school and police met with him at his home at around 12:45 p.m.

The lockdown at Skyline Elementary has been lifted, as well as the lockouts at Stillwater Junior High and Stillwater Middle School.