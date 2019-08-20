× Students left with no air conditioning following lightning strike at OU

NORMAN, Okla. – Some University of Oklahoma students had to spend their first day of class with no air conditioning thanks to a lightning strike.

Portions of 10 buildings on the campus of OU had no air conditioning on the first day of school Monday, and officials said a lightning strike on Sunday is to blame.

“We had lightning in the area, and we had some power bumps and so that tripped off a lot of our HVAC heating and cooling equipment across campus,” said Eric Conrad, vice president of Operations.

With the heat index reaching 106 degrees at one point, Conrad said his crews worked tirelessly throughout the day to get the systems back up and running.

“When you bring that many students in, there’s a heat load, and that was part of the problem is that, even when we reset them in the morning, all the classes and buildings were filling with people and it just takes a number of hours to cool the space off after that,” Conrad said.

Conrad said everything was fixed by the end of the day on Monday.