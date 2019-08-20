Study: Oklahoma City ranks in Top 20 of mosquito-infested cities in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the largest pest control companies has released its list of the top 50 mosquito-infested cities in the United States, which includes two cities in Oklahoma.

The two biggest cities in Oklahoma made the list: Oklahoma City at #20 and Tulsa at #34.

Terminix says they used service data across more than 300 branches nationwide and identified cities where residents had the highest number of mosquito services last year.

  1. Los Angeles, CA
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
  3. Houston, TX
  4. New York, NY
  5. Washington, D.C.

According to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s “Skeeter Meter,” the meter level is at a 3 this week, which indicates a “normal” risk level.

Terminix officials say you can follow these steps to help reduce mosquito populations:

  • Remove sources of standing water
  • Clean the gutters
  • Change water sources weekly
  • Replace outdoor lighting

