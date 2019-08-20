Study: Oklahoma City ranks in Top 20 of mosquito-infested cities in U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the largest pest control companies has released its list of the top 50 mosquito-infested cities in the United States, which includes two cities in Oklahoma.
The two biggest cities in Oklahoma made the list: Oklahoma City at #20 and Tulsa at #34.
Terminix says they used service data across more than 300 branches nationwide and identified cities where residents had the highest number of mosquito services last year.
Top 5 mosquito infested
- Los Angeles, CA
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- Houston, TX
- New York, NY
- Washington, D.C.
According to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s “Skeeter Meter,” the meter level is at a 3 this week, which indicates a “normal” risk level.
Terminix officials say you can follow these steps to help reduce mosquito populations:
- Remove sources of standing water
- Clean the gutters
- Change water sources weekly
- Replace outdoor lighting