Study: Oklahoma City ranks in Top 20 of mosquito-infested cities in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the largest pest control companies has released its list of the top 50 mosquito-infested cities in the United States, which includes two cities in Oklahoma.

The two biggest cities in Oklahoma made the list: Oklahoma City at #20 and Tulsa at #34.

Terminix says they used service data across more than 300 branches nationwide and identified cities where residents had the highest number of mosquito services last year.

Top 5 mosquito infested

Los Angeles, CA Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Houston, TX New York, NY Washington, D.C.

According to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s “Skeeter Meter,” the meter level is at a 3 this week, which indicates a “normal” risk level.

Terminix officials say you can follow these steps to help reduce mosquito populations:

Remove sources of standing water

Clean the gutters

Change water sources weekly

Replace outdoor lighting

