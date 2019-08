YUKON, Okla. – Authorities in Yukon are searching for a woman who may have information about a lottery ticket theft.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 1, investigators with the Yukon Police Department say a woman walked into the Circle K gas station on Garth Brooks Blvd.

Officials say the woman allegedly took some Cash Conquest lottery tickets.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Yukon Police Department at (405) 350-5505.