All Midwest City elementary schools now assigned officers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – All of Midwest City’s elementary schools will now have police officers assigned to stop by the schools periodically throughout the day during the school year.

The Midwest City Police Department has had school resource officers at the high schools and off-duty officers at the middle schools but no one at the elementary schools until now.

Every elementary school in Midwest City now has three officers assigned to periodically stop by the school every day.

“It brings security. It brings hope. It brings the opportunity for our officers to get to know our students,” said Donna Collier, principal of Ridgecrest Elementary.

Officials with Midwest City PD said all of their officers also have a key card to get into each of the schools in case an emergency were to ever happen.