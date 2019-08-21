Baker Mayfield revisits Ohio State flag planting incident in recent interview

CLEVELAND, Ohio- As a former Sooner standout now becomes the talk of the NFL, he is looking back on a contentious moment during his OU career.

While taking the world of college football by storm, Baker Mayfield became the sixth OU football player to become a Heisman Trophy winner. He was also the first-ever player to start as a walk-on and win the prestigious award.

While he is obviously talented, many NFL analysts were concerned about whether teams would take a chance on him because of his antics off of the field.

After beating Ohio State at home 31-16, Mayfield attempted to plant an OU flag in the middle of the “O” at midfield as a celebration.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

Two days later, Mayfield went before reporters and apologized for his actions.

“It was an emotional game. After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players because they’re a great team and a great program. I didn’t mean it to be disrespectful at all. I mean, we do the flag thing at OU/Texas so it’s just something I got caught up in an emotional win. And yeah, it should’ve been something I did in the locker room so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field,” Mayfield said.

Now, Mayfield is speaking out about that moment in a recent interview with GQ.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback says he knew the incident was a big deal when he heard from ‘higher-ups’ at Oklahoma that he needed to apologize.

He says that he was told that was not what the University of Oklahoma is about, but he disagrees.

“Actually, we won. That’s what we’re about. I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda… almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize,” he said.

Mayfield ultimately issued that apology but says it wasn’t heartfelt at all.

“Which might hurt some Ohio fans’ feelings, but I think we’re all good now,” he said.