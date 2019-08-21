× Bicyclist dies from injuries days after hit by car

PONCA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Ponca City man has died from his injuries after his bicycle was hit by a car last Monday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Trenton Riff was hit while riding his bike along Waverly St. around 2 p.m. August 12.

According to the report, a 67-year-old woman driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox approached Riff from behind and hit his NEXT Plush bike, sending him over the vehicle and into a ditch.

Riff was AirEvaced to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Riff succumbed to his injuries August 18.

The report indicates Riff was not wearing a helmet when he was hit.