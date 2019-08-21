× Chase ends in NW Oklahoma City after driver crashes into another car

OKLAHOMA CITY – A chase came to an end in northwest Oklahoma City after the driver crashed into another vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.

The incident started as a traffic stop at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near NW 30th and May where a driver took off.

The chase was short, police say, as the driver fled into a nearby neighborhood and drove back to where the chase started.

It ended when the driver ran a stoplight and hit another car. The second car then hit a light pole, according to police.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect and a passenger took off on foot, but were quickly arrested.

It is not yet known why the suspect fled from police.

The incident remains under investigation.