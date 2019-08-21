Duncan police: Missing 86-year-old man located

Posted 10:06 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, August 21, 2019

UPDATE: Officials canceled the silver alert after Reginald Lasater was found.

DUNCAN, Okla. – The Duncan Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police are looking for Reginald Lasater, 86, who is described as a white male last seen wearing glasses, a white and blue plaid shirt and jeans.

He was last seen in Duncan near Highway 81 and Plato Road on Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m.

He is driving a red 2017 Buick Envision LL with the Oklahoma tag BWT603.

Police say Lasater has dementia and may be driving in the Oklahoma City area, according to pings through OnStar.

If you know his whereabouts, call police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.