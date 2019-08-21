Duncan police: Missing 86-year-old man located

UPDATE: Officials canceled the silver alert after Reginald Lasater was found.

DUNCAN, Okla. – The Duncan Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police are looking for Reginald Lasater, 86, who is described as a white male last seen wearing glasses, a white and blue plaid shirt and jeans.

He was last seen in Duncan near Highway 81 and Plato Road on Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m.

He is driving a red 2017 Buick Envision LL with the Oklahoma tag BWT603.

Police say Lasater has dementia and may be driving in the Oklahoma City area, according to pings through OnStar.

If you know his whereabouts, call police.