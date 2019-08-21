Guthrie officials searching for missing baseball seats

GUTHRIE, Okla. – City leaders in Guthrie are asking for help after seats used for baseball were reported missing.

Officials say 14 single-seat, aluminum benches and four double-seat, aluminum bleachers were moved from the Cottonwood Flats baseball fields due to rising floodwaters in May.

The seats were eventually placed at the corner of 8th and Washington at the city’s RV dump site.

Now, officials say the seats are missing.

If you have any information, call the city’s public works office at (405) 282-8400.