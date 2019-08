× Harkins Theatres present “Super Smart Double Feature”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatres is presenting its “Super Smart Double Feature,” which includes two comedies back-to-back for only $10.

From August 23-25, guests can catch Superbad and Booksmart back-to-back for $10 at select Harkins Theatres.

On those days at Harkins Theatres in Oklahoma City, Superbad will play at 6:30 p.m., and Booksmart at 8:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.