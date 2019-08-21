Man accused in Shawnee brutal beating facing new charge

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Officials say a man accused of brutally beating a man in a parking lot is now facing a new charge.

Around 2 a.m. on June 22, officers were called to the parking lot outside of the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.

Brandon Killian, 28, and Devan Johnson, 24, allegedly shouted racial slurs while brutally beating Shawn Carolina.

Carolina, a father of two, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He spent weeks in the hospital recovering and is back home with family.

Killian and Johnson both face a charge of felony aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy and malicious intimidation or harassment (race).

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb says the charges filed include violations of the state's hate crime statute.

Killian was charged with preparing false evidence after he was caught repeatedly punching himself in the face on police cameras, allegedly in an effort to make it look like the assault was in self-defense.

Now, it seems that Johnson is facing another charge.

Back in July, prosecutors say he threatened to get a gun and harm those involved in the assault.

He has since been charged with one count of threatening to perform an act of violence.