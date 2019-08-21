× Man charged in connection with shooting death at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say charges have been filed following a deadly shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, located near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell Ave.

Witnesses told News 4 that they heard loud voices outside around the time the shooting took place.

“I thought it was music. I almost went outside to check it out, but I’m glad that we didn’t,” London Deatherage said.

However, investigators say it was actually an argument between two men.

Authorities say 20-year-old Demetrius Spratt was shot and killed at the scene.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, detectives learned through text messages on the victim's estranged girlfriend's phone that he believed she had another man inside her apartment.

During a confrontation, officials allege that Spratt and 24-year-old Mantraz Jones pointed guns at each other.

"At some point during the argument, the victim lowered his firearm to his side. Mantraz then fired two shots at the victim, striking and killing him," the affidavit states.

Several hours later, police arrested Jones in connection to the crime.

On Tuesday, Jones was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.