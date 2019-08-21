× Man found guilty of killing Logan County deputy receives sentencing on two other counts

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man found guilty of killing a Logan County deputy in 2017 received the jury’s sentencing recommendation on two other counts he was found guilty of.

On Tuesday, a jury found Nathan Leforce guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

In April 2017, Leforce was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade.

Wade went by a house along Mulhall Rd. in Logan County to serve an eviction notice. Investigators say footage from Deputy Wade’s body camera captured the moment that Leforce suddenly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Wade.

Wade was shot four times in the body and face, but he was still able to call for backup as Leforce stole his patrol car.

Sadly, Wade eventually died from his injuries.

A manhunt ensued for Leforce, who reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

Several hours later, Leforce was found in Guthrie and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, a jury recommended sentences of 30 years on the count of larceny of a motor vehicle and 37 years for first-degree armed robbery. It is unknown if these two sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.

Because the state has requested the death penalty, both defense and prosecution will present witnesses as if it is a trial for the count of first-degree murder.

It is unknown how long that could take.