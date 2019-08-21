New court documents detail additional allegations against Epic Charter Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – New court documents detail additional allegations against a popular online charter school in Oklahoma.

According to a search warrant affidavit, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into the relationship between vendors and Epic Charter Schools.

In the document, investigators allege that officials with Epic Charter Schools were told that they could not provide appropriated funds for extracurricular activities where students received no elective credit. However, agents say that Epic leaders took over $1.2 million in state-appropriated funds and paid for students’ extracurricular activities.

The search warrant indicates that the OSBI found that Epic used state-appropriated funds to pay over 1,200 private vendors who were not all certified teachers, which is a violation of the law.

The document also goes on to say that Epic “entered into relationships with convicted felons to provide direct instruction services to students.”

News 4 has reached out to a firm representing Epic Charter Schools and is waiting on a statement.

The OSBI released the following statement: “The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has no comment on the Epic Charter School investigation due to the fact it is an ongoing investigation.”

This is not the first time Epic has made headlines.

In July, officials announced that Epic Charter Schools was under investigation for allegedly embezzling millions in state funding by illegally inflating enrollment numbers.

According to a search warrant filed in Oklahoma County court, Epic Charter Schools co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris “acting jointly and together, devised a scheme to use their positions as public officers to unlawfully derive profits from state-appropriated funds.”

Investigators allege Chaney and Harris split the profit from Epic Youth Services (EYS) of at least $10 million between 2013 and 2018.

Epic received state appropriated funds from the Oklahoma State Department of Education based on the number of students enrolled, court documents state.

Harris and Chaney are accused of retaining “ghost students,” or students enrolled with Epic Charter Schools but received little or no instruction from their teachers. Investigators believe the students were recruited from home-schooled families and private and sectarian schools.

“Ben Harris and David Chaney enticed ghost students to enroll in Epic by offering each student an annual learning fund ranging from $800 and $1,000,” court documents state.

EPIC’s Assistant Superintendent, Shelly Hickman responded to the inquiry with the following statement:

“We will fully cooperate with the governor’s request for Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct an audit of EPIC and we agree to bear the cost of that audit. We welcome this as an opportunity to once again prove to the public that our school follows the law in our service to the Oklahoma public school children and Oklahoma families we serve.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister are calling for an investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools and all related entities. Officials are asking auditors to look back over three years and analyze previous audits.